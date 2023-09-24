Texas sees rising amount of hate and extremism, ADL report states

Texas is seeing a growth of hate and extremism, according to a Thursday report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Examples of hate and extremism included in the report, which was titled "Hate in the Lone Star State," include antisemitism, white supremacist propaganda, anti-immigration rhetoric, and anti-LGBTQ+ statements. The report was written by the ADL Center on Extremism and looks at extremism in these aspects in the state of Texas from January 2021 to May 2023.

The report states that one of the causes of the rise of extremism is the presence of Patriot Front, a white supremacist group which is based in the southern state. The ADL report claims that the hate group has presented propaganda that led Texas to have the highest amount of propaganda distributed promoting white supremacy last year. Texas also saw the fifth-highest number of antisemitic incidences of all US states last year, the report said.

An extremist incident that the report cited was the hostage crisis at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

Stacy Cushing, Regional Director of ADL Texoma in Dallas, stated that "extremism is an increasingly complex and far-reaching problem in Texas. If we hope to find a solution to this growing threat in our state, Texans and policymakers must work together to create an equally robust plan to thwart the efforts of extremists.” ANTI-DEFAMATION League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks during an ADL summit in New York City in November. He has criticized The New York Times for its depiction of the ultra-Orthodox. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Vice President of the ADL Center on Extremism, Oren Segal, called on elected Texan officials to confront the extremism and "to curtail the negative impact that extremism has on the people they represent."

Five different policies that can help

The ADL recommends in its report five different policies that they say would be efficient in fighting extremism, including: