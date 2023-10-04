Christians are done falling for ‘Zionist lies’, says Gab CEO

Andrew Torba, the CEO of the far right social media platform ‘Gab’, claimed that “young Christians are not falling for the Zionist lies anymore,” in a post on X on October 3.

Torba continued to write that “They get two hours a week tops of a Zionist pastor preaching and the rest of the week they are following our social media posts and reading our books. Our victory is inevitable because the Zionist pastors won't even stand up to the wickedness of the neoliberal regime because they have no backbone, so we will inevitably take over positions of authority in the Church as well.”

The CEO later retweeted a post stating that “What the Bible calls “Jews” stopped existing in 70 AD. The Spirit at work among the Gentiles while the temple still stood provoked them to jealousy. God had left them desolate. This makes no sense today. Ben Shapiro or Dennis Prager don’t see faithful Christian communities and become filled with jealousy that their god is at work among Gentiles and not them.”

“They are not the same people Paul describes in Romans. When you plant a church in a city, you don’t stop at the synagogue first and argue with the rabbis. That situation no longer exists. The Old Covenant is over. The sin against the Son was forgiven but not the sin against the Holy Spirit. All you have left now is a debate society over the Talmud among groups with varying degrees of blood descent from Abraham. A ''Pittsburgh Strong'' ornament is hung a block away from the the shooting scene at the Tree of Life synagogue, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 3, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/ALAN FREED)

“There is no high priest. There is no way for a legitimate high priest to be identified. There is no sacrifice. There is and never will be a temple (they tried to rebuild it and God sent fire from heaven to destroy it on the first day of construction). The group calling themselves “Jews” has less connection to the people of God in the Old Testament than anyone baptized into the True Israel, Jesus Christ. After 70 AD, they are now just another ethnic group like any other that the gospel must conquer. And one day it will.”

What is Gab?

The Anti-Defamation League reported that the site, which launched in 2016, was marketed as a ““free speech” alternative to Twitter and other popular social media websites.”

“Gab quickly became known as a platform used by conspiracy theorists, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, members of militias and influential figures among the alt right,” the ADL stated.

Robert Bowers, who massacred 11 Jews at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018, posted long rants on the site.

SAM HALPERN contributed to this report.