The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has announced its decision to recommence advertising on X (formerly Twitter) marking a significant development after a temporary pause in their investments due to concerns surrounding antisemitism on the platform. In a statement released on Wednesday, the ADL elaborated on its stance and ongoing commitment to combatting hate and extremism on social media.

The ADL's decision to return to advertising on X comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny over antisemitism and extremist content proliferating on the platform. This move follows a freeze on their investments that had been initiated in response to a campaign against the company. It was a response to allegations that ADL had orchestrated a boycott of X or caused significant financial losses to the company.

In their statement, the ADL clarified their position, stating, "We are now preparing to advertise on the platform again to bring our important message on fighting hate to X and its users."

ANTI-DEFAMATION League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks during an ADL summit in New York City in November. He has criticized The New York Times for its depiction of the ultra-Orthodox. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

"A win for the whole world"

ADL commented, "A better, healthier, and safer X would be a win for the world. We’ve said that publicly and repeatedly, and we hope that company leadership shares that goal as well."

The ADL's decision to resume advertising on X not only reaffirms its mission but also signals its intent to collaborate with the platform's leadership in a bid to make it a safer and more inclusive space.

Amidst rising tensions between X owner Elon Musk and the organized Jewish community, Musk met last week with prominent Jewish figures, including Ben Shapiro, Rabbi Ari Lamm, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Natan Sharansky, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, Adv. Alan Dershowitz, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Rabbi Manis Friedman, and Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin. It highlighted Musk's complex relationship with the Jewish community and the challenges posed by antisemitism on his platform.