After Campaign Against Antisemitism’s first documentary on Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters, entitled The Dark Side of Roger Waters, the organization has released a second documentary on X Friday after further evidence came to light against Waters.

The second documentary, entitled Another Brick in the Wall, features new evidence against Waters as more witnesses have begun speaking out.

Findings of the new documentary

The new documentary, featuring lighting designer Marc Brickman, describes how Waters mocked Brickman’s dead grandmother who was murdered by Nazis. Waters had put on a façade of an old ‘babushka’ type, with offensive accentuations. After the impression was complete, Waters would tell Brickman “Now you’ve met your grandmother, how do you feel now?”

The second documentary has also provided more insight and context into the findings of the first. In the first documentary, CAA found emails proving that Waters had wanted to write “dirty k***” on his famed pig. The singer had also wanted the pig to release confetti in the shape of swastikas, stars of David and dollar symbols. An inflatable pig with a Star of David painted on it was displayed during a Roger Waters performance of The Wall in Belgium in 2013 (credit: Courtesy)

The second documentary found that the only reason the confetti did not become a reality, is because Waters couldn’t find a confetti maker willing to produce his desired product.

Brickman, who was copied into the emails where Waters described his demands, spoke of his concerns with Waters’ manager at the time. The manager had allegedly responded to Brickman’s concerns by saying that “We don’t think of you that way…as a k***.”

Brickman also described how the song “Tear down the wall” was meant to have footage of an evil looking Hassidic Jew in a playground, surrounding by rubble. The footage was also meant to include “a beautiful angelic Palestinian girl,” Brickman explained.

Brickman said that he asked Waters to explain what it meant, which Waters declined to answer. Five days later, Brickman left.

Comments from Campaign Against Antisemitism

Gideon Falter, Chief Executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, told the Jerusalem Post that “Following the release of The Dark Side of Roger Waters, this latest interview corroborates the account of Waters’s views given by the people who worked with him over many years.

“It took more than a decade for Marc Brickman to speak out, and now that he has, it is hard to look at Waters in the same light. Waters comes across as a cold-hearted bully who picks on Jews. You can’t help but flinch listening to a person as gentle as Brickman recount how he had to stand alone against Waters’ repulsive interventions in the artistry of the show.

“Taking this new interview together with the revelations in last week’s documentary, it is all the more astounding and disturbing that one of London’s most iconic venues will roll out the red carpet to Waters this weekend, having so far stayed resolutely deaf and silent in the face of thousands of letters of complaint. Brickman suggests it’s because the Palladium’s owner only cares about the bottom line, and so far it seems that might be true.”