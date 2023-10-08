Pro-Palestinian demonstrators revel in London as Israelis are murdered

As Israelis are being murdered in the hundreds, demonstrators celebrated and waved Palestinian flags in the streets of London, footage posted to social media on Saturday and Sunday appears to show.

One video shows people standing in the middle of the street and in their cars, brandishing Palestinian flags as they honked their horns.

“Acton, half an hour ago,” one social media user, Rachel Riley MBE wrote in the X (formerly Twitter) post in which the video was posted. “Popped into a cafe for some baklava with the kids and our Ukrainian friends. People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing. Just had a reassuring call with the police, if anyone is scared, please call them.”

Another video posted to X shows a car with a Palestinian flag draped out of the window of the rear passenger door. A motorcycle in front of the car flies a Palestinian flag on a rod attached to the seat.

In this video as well, vehicles rhythmically honk their horns.

“Absolutely disgusting to see the murder of innocent Israeli citizens celebrated on the streets of London. We need firmer action against the perpetrators. I am sick of excuses for this type of anti-Jewish hate.”

History of pro-Palestinian demonstrations as Israelis are targeted

This is not the first time that a wave of violence against Israelis has resulted in pro-Palestinian demonstrations in support of said violence taking place in London.

In another post from Saturday, a video purporting to show a scene from 2021 looks down at the street to show a group of vehicles with Palestinian flags plastered across their hoods and Palestinian flags flying from sunroofs.

A man on a loudspeaker can be heard saying, “F**k all of them! F**k their mother, f**k their daughters, [unintelligable] in support for Palestine. Shut them up, r*pe their daughters. We have to send a message [unintelligable.]”

A post from the Metropolitan Police X account on Sunday states that police are aware of “a number of incidents... in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel” taking place in London. It adds that, in response, the Met Police has "increased policing patrols across parts of London" and urges those who experience threatening behavior to contact the police.

Pro-Palestinian celebrations were highlighted by social media reports in other countries as well.

"Long live the resistance of the Palestinian people," captioned a photo posted to X on Saturday appearing to show a man wearing a Palestinian flag as he hands out treats to passersby. "Distributing sweets on Sonnenallee in Berlin to celebrate the victory of the resistance."