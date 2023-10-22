'Boycott Israel' sign hung at LUSH cosmetics store in Dublin

In the thriving landscape of cosmetics and beauty brands that have made their way to Israel, the British chain LUSH stands out as an exception, and recent events might further discourage any potential interest.

With 951 branches across Europe and the United States, this company found itself in hot water when one of its stores in Dublin chose to express support for a controversial cause.

'Boycott Israel'

Images circulated online from the Dublin branch in Ireland, a country that maintains relations with the Palestinian Authority. A sign in the shop window boldly stated, "Boycott Israel." The reactions on social media were swift, calling for a boycott of the company. In response, a spokesperson for LUSH was quick to comment on the matter.

"LUSH vehemently opposes all forms of violence and injustice. Our ultimate goal is to foster peace and security for all, regardless of their nationality or origin. We pride ourselves on being a diverse company, with employees from various ethnic backgrounds, whose opinions may differ, but this is our company's official stance."

Founded in 1995, LUSH is known for its commitment to using only natural products, cruelty-free practices, and an extensive product range that includes bath products like salts, oils, special soaps, and bath bombs, as well as face masks, creams, and customizable products. In line with its cooperative values, 10% of the company is collectively owned by its employees.