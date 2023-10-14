UK woman arrested for supporting Hamas 

Counter Terrorism Policing South East has arrested a 22-year-old woman in Brighton, in the United Kingdom for giving a speech on 8 October supporting Hamas at a pro-Palestine demonstration. Supporting Hamas violates section 12 of the Terrorism Act (2000).

The woman was arrested and then bailed out on October 12.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnessed on October 13. The police ask that anyone with information on the incident call 101, quoting the Sussex Police reference number 781 of 07/10.

Superintendent Petra Lazar from Sussex Police said that “[a]fter reviewing footage from the protest event held in Brighton on Sunday 8 October, the matter was investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE). We will continue to support them as they conduct their investigation.

"We are aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza is generating public concern and is impacting communities globally and locally, and we extend our support to those affected in Sussex.

“Sussex Police has increased visibility across parts of Sussex to provide an increased presence and reassurance to our local communities. We recognise there is the potential for increased tensions and are engaging and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.

"Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police."

Who was the woman supporting Hamas?

The University of Sussex confirmed that the woman was a student at the university, although it is unclear if the woman remains at student.

"The university takes very seriously our obligations to support students and staff and to provide a safe and secure environment in which to work, live and study, and will continue to take action to this end," a spokesperson for the university told Sky News.

Footage of speeches given during the demonstration has circulated online, with one female speaker describing Hamas’ terror attacks as “inspiring”, “beautiful” and a “success”.