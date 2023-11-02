Only a few days ago, the Jerusalem Post reported on a viral video of pro-Palestine activists releasing rats in a McDonald's in the United Kingdom. Since the report, multiple copycat incidents have plagued the fast food chain.

The first rat incident occurred in the city of Birmingham, on Monday at approximately 5:30 pm. Footage of the incident revealed men throwing a box of mice, painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag, being thrown into the McDonald's.

Throwing mice into a packed McDonald’s in London while shouting Free Palestine, will not— in fact— free Palestine. pic.twitter.com/eygATLRW8z — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 30, 2023

A second incident followed on Tuesday afternoon in Perry Barr, when a plastic tub containing rats was “dropped off” at the restaurant, the Guardian reported.

Finally, police confirmed that a third incident occurred in Small Heath on Tuesday night. They were unable to verify if this was connected to the second incident. A mouse, illustrative image. (credit: INGIMAGE)

West Midlands police stated “our position is clear: this is appalling and will not be tolerated. We will hunt down and prosecute anyone who commits such acts. We are stepping up patrols across the region and will be offering reassurance to our communities.” Advertisement

They added that they “already executed several warrants in our determination to arrest Hussain, who is suspected of being involved in the unacceptable and distressing incidents.”

Birmingham Police confirmed that they had made an arrest concerning the first incident. A 32-year-old man was arrested and the police are also seeking information to find Bilal Hussain who is wanted in connection to the incident.

A 32-year-old man has this evening been arrested in connection with the incidents, but we are still appealing for information on the whereabouts of Bilal Hussain who is also wanted in connection with these offences. More ➡️ https://t.co/lgWE88GG2N https://t.co/B6AqcSf4CK — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) November 1, 2023

Why are pro-Palestine activists attacking McDonald's?

Not only has McDonald's continued business in Israel, but the franchise has also offered free meals to IDF soldiers.

The franchise’s decision has been met with anger across the Middle East. The US burger giant's franchises in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Turkey issued statements disassociating themselves from the Israeli franchise and in most cases pledging aid to Gaza.

"Regarding the news that McDonald's in Israel was donating meals. We affirm that it was an individual decision on their part," McDonald's franchise in Saudi Arabia said in a statement. "Neither global McDonald's nor us nor any other country had a role or relationship with that decision, neither directly nor indirectly."

Gary Mond, the chairman of the National Jewish Assembly, told the Post, "The action of throwing mice into a restaurant where customers are eating is extremely sickening. It causes distress to both the people present and the mice themselves and is both a cruel and dangerous thing to do.

"However, from a political perspective, it is futile," he said. "It will do nothing to bring any support to the 'Free Palestine' cause, which in any event is based on Jew-hatred as opposed to support for the Arabs who live in Gaza."