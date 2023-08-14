How to make McDonald's Big Mac secret sauce at home

Without a doubt, one of the factors that has endeared the McDonald's Big Mac hamburger to countless people worldwide is its delectable sauce.

The unique sauce was initially concocted by Jim Delligatti, the mastermind behind the Big Mac, in 1968. While the secret formula has undergone modifications throughout the years, the original recipe persisted until 1991 and resurfaced in 2004.

Similar to Plankton's relentless pursuit of the Krabby Patty formula, enthusiasts of the Big Mac have spent years endeavoring to unravel the enigmatic sauce recipe. When it was temporarily released as a limited edition, the stock vanished within hours, leading to exorbitant prices for residual sauce bottles on platforms like eBay.

Now, the quest appears to be unnecessary.

Numerous recipes and homemade variations of the secret sauce have circulated online. Though each bears striking resemblance, none are identical, yet they all successfully capture the essence of the beloved sauce. Presented below is the closest rendition we've discovered, emulating the famed Big Mac sauce. Here it is:

The secret sauce behind McDonald's Big Mac burgers

Ingredients:

1 cup (300 grams) of mayonnaise

Relish sauce (pickle-based sauce containing chopped pickles)

2 teaspoons of white vinegar

A dash of white pepper

2 teaspoons of mild mustard

1 ½ teaspoons of onion powder

1 ½ teaspoons of garlic powder

½ teaspoon of sweet smoked paprika (pimenton)

Preparation: