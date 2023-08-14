The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
How to make McDonald's Big Mac secret sauce at home

Discover the leaked recipe for McDonald's iconic Big Mac sauce, which we've prepared for you in a homemade version, so you can enjoy its amazing taste.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 15:40
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Without a doubt, one of the factors that has endeared the McDonald's Big Mac hamburger to countless people worldwide is its delectable sauce.

The unique sauce was initially concocted by Jim Delligatti, the mastermind behind the Big Mac, in 1968. While the secret formula has undergone modifications throughout the years, the original recipe persisted until 1991 and resurfaced in 2004.

Similar to Plankton's relentless pursuit of the Krabby Patty formula, enthusiasts of the Big Mac have spent years endeavoring to unravel the enigmatic sauce recipe. When it was temporarily released as a limited edition, the stock vanished within hours, leading to exorbitant prices for residual sauce bottles on platforms like eBay.

Now, the quest appears to be unnecessary.

Numerous recipes and homemade variations of the secret sauce have circulated online. Though each bears striking resemblance, none are identical, yet they all successfully capture the essence of the beloved sauce. Presented below is the closest rendition we've discovered, emulating the famed Big Mac sauce. Here it is:

The secret sauce behind McDonald's Big Mac burgers

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup (300 grams) of mayonnaise
  • Relish sauce (pickle-based sauce containing chopped pickles)
  • 2 teaspoons of white vinegar
  • A dash of white pepper
  • 2 teaspoons of mild mustard
  • 1 ½ teaspoons of onion powder
  • 1 ½ teaspoons of garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon of sweet smoked paprika (pimenton)

Preparation:

  • Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and blend thoroughly.
  • Cover the bowl and refrigerate overnight.
  • Stir occasionally while the bowl is kept in the refrigerator.
  • With this, all that remains is to grill a hamburger and generously spread the once-secret sauce. Bon appétit!


