A broad coalition of American communities will gather for the "March for Israel" rally next week, on November 14th at the National Mall in Washington DC. The event is expected to be a display of unanimous support for Israel, as well as flagging the surge in antisemitic events in the US since the Hamas massacre on October 7th.

The organizers haven't said so directly, but they are attempting for this to be the largest display of unity and support for Israel in decades; hoping for hundreds of thousands of Israel supporters.

"Organized in the wake of the deadliest attack on Israel since the Holocaust, this march aims to unify American voices in support of Israel and to take a firm stand against terror," a statement on behalf of the two umbrella organizations who are organizing the event stated.

Eric D. Fingerhut, President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), spoke passionately about the gravity of the situation, "On October 7th, merciless Hamas terrorists launched the deadliest attack on Israel in its 75-year history, brutally murdering the most Jewish people in a single day since the Holocaust." Eric Fingerhut (credit: EURO-ASIAN JEWISH CONGRESS (EAJC))

Fingerhut: Israel's war is the world's war

Fingerhut emphasized the shared values and battles between the United States and Israel, saying, "Americans understand that Israel’s fight against Hamas is no different than America’s fight against Al Qaeda and ISIS. As patriotic Americans, we will gather on the National Mall to ensure that the entire world knows that America supports the people of Israel in its time of need."

Continuing this sentiment, William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP), reinforced the need for a clear and strong message of support, "Hamas’ brutal and ongoing acts of terror have no place in a civilized world and directly undermine global efforts to seek just and lasting peace in the Middle East."

The slogan for this historic event is "Americans March for Israel, March to Free Hostages, March Against Antisemitism."

The gates to the event , the will take place under tight security, will open at 10:00 a.m., with the march taking place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET.