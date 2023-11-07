Members of the Jewish community in Melbourne, Australia were confronted with the disturbing sight of the desecration of the Wall of Hope dedicated to the more than 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The Wall, which is located on the exterior of the Beth Weizmann Jewish Community Center in Melbourne, was unveiled last Friday. It features the slogan “Bring Them Home Now” and photos of those who are being held captive.

Overnight, the words “Free Palestine” were daubed in huge letters across the photos on the Wall.According to the Jewish community, with help from members of the public who were passing by, staff at Beth Weizmann cleaned the graffiti from the wall.

The Wall of Hope before graffiti was spray painted over it, Melbourne Australia (Courtesy Zionism Victoria)

The leadership of Zionism Victoria, a pro-Israel organization, remained steadfast amidst the turmoil. A statement from the organization read, "This will not stop us from publicizing their plight. Our community is unbowed by this act of wanton destruction directed at the heart of their community center."

Yossi Goldfarb, President of Zionism Victoria, reflected on the incident, underscoring the balance between protest and respect. "While people have a right to protest the current war or call for the establishment of a Palestinian state – something which we would indeed welcome as part of a two-state solution – it was truly devastating to see the desecration of the Wall," he said.

Goldfarb also expressed his distress at the message the vandalism sent to victims of the conflict: "The perpetrators of this vandalism demonstrate a complete lack of humanity and their support for the most heinous of terror organizations and for the most brutal of atrocities."

The vandalism has also cast a shadow over a recent memorial service held at the Beth Weizmann, where 250 people gathered to remember the 1,400 Israelis who fell victim to terrorism a month prior. Executive Director Zeddy Lawrence remarked on the juxtaposition of the memorial service's solemnity with the vandalism's harsh reality, mourning the decline of Victoria's once-celebrated multicultural ethos.

As the community grapples with this blatant act of vandalism, questions arise about its broader implications on the community's safety and the principles of mutual respect in a multicultural society. Images of the once pristine wall, now tarnished by graffiti, underscore the gravity of the situation.