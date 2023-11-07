A pizzeria in northern England has attracted controversy after social media posts stated that Zionists were not welcome to eat there and asking for recommendations for toppings for an 'anti-Zionist pizza.'

Ecco Pizzeria, in the Headingley suburb of Leeds, posted on its Instagram account that, "Our leaders and millions of others whose hearts are now perfectly possessed by Satan appear to be unaffected by the most graphic images imaginable if the ethnicity and religion is [sic] right," which was followed by "Having said that, someone has suggested creating a [sic] Anti-Z1ion1st pizza. We would appreciate your suggestions for pizza toppings."

Another post said that "Z1on1sts not welcome."

Leeds has the third-largest Jewish population in the UK and many more thousands of Jews come from around the country to study at the city's several universities. Located close to the universities, the Headingley neighborhood is a center of student life.

Tensions have risen throughout the UK since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 that killed 1,400 Israelis and led to more than 240 being taken hostage to Gaza. Israel has since launched ground, air, and sea military operations to remove the genocidal terrorist group from the coastal enclave.

London Metropolitan Police made at least 11 arrests in the UK capital concerning the pro-Palestine demonstration last Saturday evening, as protesters turned violent.

Plans by pro-Palestinian demonstrators to march in central London on Armistice Day are "provocative and disrespectful," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last Friday, as police said they would do everything possible to prevent disruption.

Met Police stated that pro-Palestinians intend to hold a "significant demonstration" on November 11, the anniversary of the end of World War One, but have no plans to protest on November 12, when formal Remembrance Sunday events are held.