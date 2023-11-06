London student calls for world clean of Jews in pro-Palestinian protest

A pro-Palestinian protester is under fire for holding a sign in a London demonstration on Saturday calling for cleaning the world of Jews.

“Meet Mehak Qureshi, internship designer in K2X Tech and Part-time Barista in Costa Coffee in London whose goal is to clean the world of Jews,” a pro-Israel activist shared on X, relating to the young British demonstrator who held a sign with the wording: Keep the world clean [of Jews], while instead of writing Jews, she drew blue a Star of David.

Meet Mehak Qureshi, internship designer in K2X Tech and Part-time Barista in Costa Coffee in London whose goal is clean the world of Jews. @K2xTech @CostaCoffee pic.twitter.com/6UFp6unDxd — Dora Araújo (@dora_araujo) November 3, 2023

Shai Glick, CEO of Btsalmo, a conservative Israeli lobby organization, sent an email to Goldsmiths College at the University of London, where Qureshi studies. He wrote, “A student of yours, Mehak Qureshi has been protesting in the streets with a shocking antisemitic sign that reads: Keep the world clean [of Jews]. This is a sign that simply permits and authorizes the murder of Jews. A sign that supports genocide.”

He asked, “How is it possible for such a person to study at your school?” Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, October 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Susannah Ireland)

'She should be arrested for incitement of racial hatred'

An additional X user tagged the London's Metropolitan Police Service and tweeted “This charming woman was at the pro-Palestine demo last week carrying this sign. The sign calls for the genocide of Jews. Her name is Mehak Qureshi, a student at Goldsmiths. She should be arrested for incitement of racial hatred.”

@metpoliceuk This charming woman was at the pro-Palestine demo last week carrying this sign. The sign clearly calls for the genocide of Jews. Her name is Mehak Qureshi, student at Goldsmiths. She should be arrested for incitement of racial hatred pic.twitter.com/DsGDfvZQWl — Ruth Leveson (@Happyhannah1) November 4, 2023

Earlier this week, The Jerusalem Post reported that the UK Metropolitan Police made 11 arrests in London concerning the pro-Palestine demonstration as of Saturday evening. Although they have since announced details of arrests that may or may not have been included in the initial count.