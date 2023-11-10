Asian-American comic Hans Kim mocks Oct. 7 massacre

Comic Hans Kim used stage time to joke about the October 7th massacre, quickly posting the act on the social media platform Instagram on Thursday, as per his account @djhanskim.

In his act, he talked about how he was not leaving a tip for service workers at restaurants "in support of Israel" from his recent show at Austin-based podcast, Kill Tony.

He continued to talk about the density of the situation on the ground in Israel and the rising Palestinian death toll in Gaza as a result of Israel's defensive airstrikes.

"It's a real halal-ocaust over there," he exclaimed.

After, he talked about the NOVA music festival massacre, before proceeding to blame the victims for the location which hosted the music festival - "Why are you having a music festival next to Gaza?" Israeli soldiers inspect the burnt cars of festival-goers at the site of an attack on the Nova Festival by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

'I wouldn't want to be that close to a bunch of hungry, thirsty Arabs'

His jokes also contained hateful rhetoric toward the Arab community, and suggested that terrorists paragliding from the Gaza Strip into Israel was a frequent occurrence. Advertisement

His act was reposted by social media account @antisemitismtoday and influencer Melissa Chapman, which both frequently highlight antisemitic rhetoric and posts found across the web.