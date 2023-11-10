Asian-American comic Hans Kim mocks Oct. 7 massacre

His initial video gained the support of nearly 10,000 viewers on Instagram alone - without tallying in the count from Facebook and other platforms.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Comic Hans Kim posted videos of his act making fun of the October 7th attacks on Israel by Hamas (photo credit: FACEBOOK)
Comic Hans Kim posted videos of his act making fun of the October 7th attacks on Israel by Hamas
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)

Comic Hans Kim used stage time to joke about the October 7th massacre, quickly posting the act on the social media platform Instagram on Thursday, as per his account @djhanskim.

In his act, he talked about how he was not leaving a tip for service workers at restaurants "in support of Israel" from his recent show at Austin-based podcast, Kill Tony.

He continued to talk about the density of the situation on the ground in Israel and the rising Palestinian death toll in Gaza as a result of Israel's defensive airstrikes.

"It's a real halal-ocaust over there," he exclaimed.

After, he talked about the NOVA music festival massacre, before proceeding to blame the victims for the location which hosted the music festival - "Why are you having a music festival next to Gaza?"

Israeli soldiers inspect the burnt cars of festival-goers at the site of an attack on the Nova Festival by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israeli soldiers inspect the burnt cars of festival-goers at the site of an attack on the Nova Festival by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

'I wouldn't want to be that close to a bunch of hungry, thirsty Arabs'

His jokes also contained hateful rhetoric toward the Arab community, and suggested that terrorists paragliding from the Gaza Strip into Israel was a frequent occurrence. 

Advertisement

His act was reposted by social media account @antisemitismtoday and influencer Melissa Chapman, which both frequently highlight antisemitic rhetoric and posts found across the web.



Related Tags
Israel
Gaza
United States
Palestine
Anti-Israel
antisemitism
comedian