‘Holocaust 2.0’ graffitied on the University of Maryland by pro-Palestinian student activists

Footage also shows the students chanting: “There is only one solution, intifada revolution!"

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
At the University of Maryland, pro-Palestinian student activists chanted “There is only one solution, intifada revolution!", and wrote ‘Holocaust 2.0’ in chalk, according to multiple posts shared on X.

Above the image of ‘Holocaust 2.0’, ‘Palestinian Liberation’ can be seen scrawled.

A Jewish student spoke to local media WUSA9 about the antisemitism on campus. She told the source “Now that I know what some people on this campus think, I don’t feel as safe walking around; especially alone or especially at night.”

 

The University of Maryland’s response 

The university told the source that “We are aware of hateful, and antisemitic sentiment expressed at today’s demonstration by Students for Justice in Palestine. We condemn it in no uncertain terms.

“The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) has launched an immediate investigation and continues to conduct real-time threat assessments. Responsible parties will be held accountable.”



