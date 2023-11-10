At the University of Maryland, pro-Palestinian student activists chanted “There is only one solution, intifada revolution!", and wrote ‘Holocaust 2.0’ in chalk, according to multiple posts shared on X.

Above the image of ‘Holocaust 2.0’, ‘Palestinian Liberation’ can be seen scrawled.

I never thought I’d see this @UofMaryland, my alma mater. Students chanting “there is only one solution - intifada revolution.”“Holocaust 2.0” written on campus. A university with the 4th largest Jewish student population in the country—over 6,000 students (20% of campus). pic.twitter.com/7hVVwkxPjq — Jonathan Allen ✡️ (@jonathanallen44) November 10, 2023

Pro-Palestine activists create a memorial to Palestinians killed in violence outside the White House in Washington on June 5 (credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)

A Jewish student spoke to local media WUSA9 about the antisemitism on campus. She told the source “Now that I know what some people on this campus think, I don’t feel as safe walking around; especially alone or especially at night.”

The University of Maryland’s response

The university told the source that “We are aware of hateful, and antisemitic sentiment expressed at today’s demonstration by Students for Justice in Palestine. We condemn it in no uncertain terms.

“The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) has launched an immediate investigation and continues to conduct real-time threat assessments. Responsible parties will be held accountable.”