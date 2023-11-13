A Holocaust memorial has been defaced in a major European capital according to a post on the social media networking site X, formally Twitter, from the European Jewish Congress on November 11.

The event took place in Copenhagen, Denmark which has a large holocaust memorial featuring an amphitheater surrounding a large boulder in the center.

We are saddened and disgusted by the antisemitic vandalism that defaced the memorial in Copenhagen honouring the heroic efforts to save Danish Jews from the Nazis.This type of hate cannot be tolerated in today's society. pic.twitter.com/q0lUp1ZlOC — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) November 11, 2023

The steps of the amphitheater were defaced with a large Palestinian flag spray painted on to them alongside graffiti writing on the steps and the memorial boulder.

Righteous among the Nations

The memorial focuses on the dangerous efforts made by ordinary Danish citizens who risked their own lives to save Jews during the Nazi occupation of the country.

"We are saddened and disgusted by the antisemitic vandalism that defaced the memorial in Copenhagen," the European Jewish Congress wrote in the post condemning the memorial's defacement.

They concluded by adding, “This type of hate cannot be tolerated in today's society.”