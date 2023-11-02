Celtic's ultras plan to display double the number of Palestinian flags

Celtic's ultras, known as the "Green Brigades" organization, have announced their commitment to displaying double the number of Palestinian flags in the stands during tonight's Champions League match against Atlético Madrid.

In a pre-match display, fans showcased a large Palestinian flag made from plastic. Additionally, as the teams stepped onto the field, thousands of Palestinian flags were raised throughout the stadium.

Facing a hostile reception

For decades, Celtic's ultras have been vocal in their solidarity with the Palestinian cause and even with Gaza-based organizations. Remarkably, during times of conflict and tension in Israel, the ultras have refrained from directing hostility towards Israeli players within their own ranks. Notably, Liel Abada, who was recently sidelined due to injury, will soon return to the field. There is a prevailing concern about how he will be received, but Celtic's management anticipates that he will not face a hostile reception, echoing the experiences of other players like Nir Bitton.

Recall that on October 7, Celtic played in the Scottish League on the same day when Hamas, a Palestinian organization designated as a terrorist group by some countries, carried out an attack resulting in casualties. In response, Celtic fans displayed two signs, one reading "Palestine will be freed," and the other, in clear reference to the events, stating, "Victory to the Resistance."

Celtic initially requested their fans to refrain from waving Palestinian flags during games, but the ultras' association with the Palestinian cause has only intensified.

During the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Milan, ultras from the French champions also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people by displaying a prominent sign in the stands. The sign read: "We wish all the innocent victims to rest in peace. A war crime is happening in Gaza, what is the international community doing? The city of Paris stands against all forms of terrorism."

In addition to these signs, the audience waved Palestinian flags in a remarkable display of support.