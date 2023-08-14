The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Majority of Jewish Australian students hide identity at universities

According to the survey, not only have two-thirds of Jewish students faced antisemitism, but one-in-five have actively avoided campus to escape such bigotry.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 12:31
Visitors seen standing next to a display of swastika banners at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A significant 64% of Australian Jewish university students reported experiencing antisemitism during their academic journey, according to a new survey that was published on Monday. This stark revelation brings forth an urgent call for reflection and action from educational institutions and governmental bodies.

According to the survey, not only have two-thirds of Jewish students faced antisemitism, but one-in-five have actively avoided campus to escape such bigotry. Moreover, over half have felt the distressing need to hide their Jewish identity.

Zionist Federation of Australia President, Jeremy Leibler, expressed his alarm, declaring, “It is unconscionable that such a large fraction of Australia’s Jewish university students have felt the need to hide their identity." Leibler pressed the Australian Government for an immediate response, suggesting the formation of "a working group to critically assess and determine the measures universities, as well as state and federal governments, should undertake in response to this unsettling situation."

Responding to these sentiments, Australian Union of Jewish Students President Alissa Foster commented, "the data corroborates what I witness on a day-to-day basis. Our universities have glaringly failed Jewish students, making many feel the need to conceal their identity."

Foster expressed hope that "this startling data will prompt decision-makers to introspect and act, ensuring that Jewish students receive the recognition, voice, and representation they deserve."

Key results from the survey conducted by the Zionist Federation of Australia (credit: ZIONIST FEDERATION OF AUSTRALIA) Key results from the survey conducted by the Zionist Federation of Australia (credit: ZIONIST FEDERATION OF AUSTRALIA)

Survey finds reluctance among Jews to report antisemitic incidents

Further insights from the survey highlighted the reluctance among Jewish students to report antisemitic incidents due to skepticism about universities' responsiveness. Many indicated that having a concrete definition of antisemitism would encourage them to voice their concerns.

Raheli Baratz-Rix from the World Zionist Organization accentuated the need for swift and comprehensive action, warning that "these numbers serve as a cautionary indicator. The escalating antisemitism in Australia is a harbinger, demanding immediate and holistic action to prevent graver repercussions."

The survey, representing the experiences of roughly one in fourteen Australian Jewish university students, was conducted by the Zionist Federation of Australia, backed by the Australian Union of Jewish Students and the World Zionist Organization.



