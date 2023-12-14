Authors take action against antisemitism

A group of American Jewish writers have founded Artists Against Antisemitism to raise awareness of antisemitism and promote education about Jewish history and culture.

The group’s first action is an online auction, opening for a week on December 15, the last day of Hanukkah.

The auction has garnered more than 400 donated items, including a 15-minute Zoom call with Mayim Bialik, lunch with Mark Feuerstein in New York and LA, many signed books, pieces of fine art, tickets to shows and museums, and vacation packages.

The intended impact of the auction

All proceeds raised from the auction will support Project Shema, an organization committed to building bridges through understanding.

“I was inspired to start Artists Against Antisemitism because the voices of hate were drowning out the ones of love and light – and I wanted to give people an easy way to show their Jewish friends that we are not alone,” said Alison Hammer, founding member and the director of the Artists Against Antisemitism’s board. Pro-Israel students take part in a protest in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, US, October 12, 2023. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Another founding member, Lisa Barr, a former editor at The Jerusalem Post added, “As the daughter of a Holocaust survivor witnessing the surge of antisemitism worldwide, I could not remain silent.

US college campus students especially need our help now to combat Jewish hate and find allies.” Advertisement

Information for the auction is available at www.theartistsforantisemitism.com and on Instagram at @theartistsforantisemtism.