Global antisemitic attacks rise by 500% since last year, WZO reveals

In the wake of the recent Hamas massacre, a disconcerting report has been released, revealing a 500% surge in antisemitic incidents globally compared to the same timeframe the previous year. This study, jointly conducted by the World Zionist Organization (WZO), the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, and the Jewish Agency, sheds light on the mounting challenges Jewish communities face amidst escalating geopolitical tensions.

Additionally, according to the report, online antisemitic discourse on selected social media platforms has witnessed a 400% uptick relative to the period before the war.

However, it's not just the contemporary form of antisemitism that's concerning. The report reveals a surge in calls for the annihilation of Israel and direct threats to Jewish communities worldwide. Alarmingly, over the previous two weekends, the ISIS terror organization has made public calls for its followers to target Jewish establishments globally. Their directives ranged from attacks on Jewish neighborhoods in the USA and Europe to committing arson and vandalism against synagogues and even direct assaults on Jewish club patrons.

The academic sphere hasn't been spared either. Campuses in the US, Australia, and South Africa have seen an increase in antisemitic incidents. An astounding 56% of Jewish students worldwide reported feeling fearful, while 67% expressed sadness due to the ongoing situation in Israel. Additionally, 25% of students reported encountering hate-driven activities and violence on their campuses since the war's inception, and a worrying 58% claimed they had received no support from their educational institutions.

In the territories of the former Soviet Union, antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric had grown particularly aggressive, with many of the inflammatory statements emanating from notable public figures, propagandists, and those closely affiliated with the ruling elite in Russia and Belarus. Demonstrators protest against the lack of police action during pro-Palestinian demonstrations and to condemn the increase of antisemitic hate crimes in London, Britain, October 25, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Susannah Ireland)

87% of Jews say they feel less safe

Feedback from numerous Jewish communities globally highlighted a significant drop in personal security sentiments. A staggering 87% of the respondents shared feelings of diminished safety, accompanied by prevailing emotions of anger, anxiety, and shock.

Raheli Baratz-Rix, Head of the Department for Combating Antisemitism and Enhancing Resilience at the WZO weighed in on the findings: "The current levels of antisemitism are unparalleled in the past decade. The war is undeniably the chief catalyst. This should be a wake-up call for both the state and its citizens." Advertisement

Along the same line, Avi Cohen-Scali, the CEO of the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, added: "We're witnessing alarming waves of antisemitism in numerous countries. Addressing this necessitates a unified approach, bringing together government efforts and Jewish communities. It's an essential step towards effectively countering antisemitism and, more importantly, safeguarding Jewish lives. We are currently strategizing on actionable measures to address this pressing situation."