Kanye West goes on viral antisemitic rant at Las Vegas hotel

Kanye West, a rapper who obtained the title "Antisemite of the Year" in 2022 by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, went on an antisemitic rant in Las Vegas on December 15, according to numerous media reports and footage taken of the incident.

West also complained of the struggles of co-parenting with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and about former President Donald Trump and West's former business partners in the 10-minute-long rant.

At one point in the video, West screamed “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world.”

It is unclear what his remark is in reference to, since as of 2021, the US population was five and a half times that at 331.9 million people, according to the World Bank. Similarly, the Jewish Agency for Israel claimed in 2023 that there are only 15.3 million Jewish people in the world, which is also a far cry from the 60 million claimed by West, but in the opposite direction. Adidas merchandise is seen in an Adidas store on the day the German company terminated its partnership with the American rapper and designer Kanye West, now known as Ye, in Garden City, New York, U.S., October 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

In one of the disjointed conspiracies expressed in the rant, West said “American is just the latest b**ch that been ran through so many times. The Greeks hit her, [unclear] hit her, we had her, the Indians and sh**. The motherf*****r pilgrims, it’s the Jewish ni**as, they dress the same, ni**a! It’s the same sh**...they put us in a school, the Rothschilds that did that…

“Who got the hospitals? These zionists, ni**as. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye. Third party. Sponsor that. ... Bring your sponsorships to that,” he said. “I don’t give a f*** ni**as. I don’t give a f*** about life or death, I got visitation with my kids. I ain’t got no say-so.” Advertisement

West later referenced his initial comments on education, accusing his crowd of all “having your kids in that zionist school.”

Consequences of antisemitism hit Kanye

The rant also included threats of violence against Mike Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics, the world's leading provider of licensed sports merchandise; and executive chairman of Rue Gilt Groupe.

Many of the companies that sponsored West dropped him after he threatened to go “death con 3” on Jewish people last year.

Speaking of his divorce, West said that the divorce lawyer warned him that maintaining his public antisemitism may lead to him having restricted access to his kids. West said that this was evidence he wasn't allowed to have opinions.