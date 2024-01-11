Harvard sued by Jewish students over rising campus antisemitism

Harvard University is facing a lawsuit filed by Jewish students, alleging the institution's failure to address rising antisemitism on campus, according to a report by Bloomberg. The increase in antisemitic incidents escalated following the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, which also contributed to the removal of Harvard's President Claudine Gay. Demonstrators take part in an Emergency Rally: Stand with Palestinians Under Siege in Gaza at Harvard University on October 14, 2023. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

The lawsuit, lodged in Boston's federal court, accuses Harvard of neglecting to implement policies intended to shield Jewish students from antisemitic behavior and expressions. According to Bloomberg, the legal action references a US civil rights law previously invoked in similar cases against New York University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of California, Berkeley.

The students are seeking enforcement of these protections to combat the alleged antisemitism at Harvard.