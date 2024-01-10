Harvard University has two weeks to provide the House Committee on Education with documentation of antisemitic incidents and disciplinary procedures, according to a letter on Tuesday from Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx.

Foxx's letter comes one week after the university's president Claudine Gay resigned amid plagiarism controversy and fallout from a contentious hearing on Capitol Hill.

The letter, addressed to Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker and Interim President Dr. Alan Garber, outlined a "pattern of deeply troubling incidents and developments."

"While Dr. Gay has since resigned, Harvard’s institutional failures regarding antisemitism extend well beyond one leader," the letter said.

According to the letter, the Committee is requesting all reports of antisemitic acts or incidents and related documents and communications since January 1, 2022. Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled ''Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism'' on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. (credit: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS)

Committee also demands to known Harvard's response to antisemitism

The Committee is also requesting documents to understand the university's response to antisemitic incidents and hate crimes, the letter said.

"Documents sufficient to show the findings and results of any disciplinary processes, changes in academic status, or personnel actions by Harvard towards Harvard students, employees, and other Harvard affiliates related to conduct involving the targeting of Jews, Israelis, Israel, Zionists, or Zionism since January 1, 2021," according to the letter.

Harvard will also be required to submit financial information including documents showing the total amount of foreign donations since January 1, 2021; as well as donations from Qatari sources.

According to the letter, Harvard must provide documents showing data from January 1, 2003, "showing or relating to Jewish enrollment numbers at Harvard College and each of Harvard’s graduate and professional schools, and any changes or trends in the enrollment of Jewish students at Harvard College and Harvard’s graduate/professional schools; as well as documents related to any attempt by Harvard College and each of Harvard’s graduate and professional schools to understand the reasons for any such changes or trends."

In a statement to The Post, Harvard said “The University is reviewing Chairwoman Foxx’s letter and will be in touch with the Committee regarding their request."