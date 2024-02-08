Daroff to ‘Post’: Don’t hide Jewish identity, but exercise caution

In a time of an alarming rate of antisemitic incidents, American Jews may need to take caution with signifiers of Jewish identity – it is not worth it to be stabbed for wearing a kippah, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations CEO William Daroff cautioned in a Wednesday conversation with The Jerusalem Post, a conversation on the impact of the war on US Jews, regional peace, and Jewish unity. CoP is a forum that advocates Jewish interests while serving as an umbrella organization for around 50 Jewish organizations.

US Jews “shouldn’t hide their Jewish identity, but they should stay safe,” said Daroff, noting that the specter of a violent pogrom was a real danger for an identifiable Jewish citizen walking through the streets of New York during a pro-Hamas protest.

According to Daroff, the American Jewish community took two gut punches on October 7 – the first, the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust; the second, the fact that people who they thought were their allies didn’t stand with them. Feminist, Black, and LGBTQ+ groups that Jewish communities had stood with for years, “didn’t stand with us” in return, as a wave of antisemitism engulfed communities across the world.

Extremist intersectionality was one of the ideological forces driving the increase in anti-Jewish hatred, another being anti-Zionism, the CoP CEO explained. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold signs as they take part in the ''Biden: stop supporting genocide!'' rally in New York City, U.S., January 20, 2024 (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

“The connection between anti-Zionism and antisemitism is clearer than ever,” said Daroff. He recalled how anti-Israel activists vandalized synagogues with swastikas and harassed worshipers attending Shabbat services. Campuses have become a locus of such manifestations of antisemitism, with pro-Hamas rallies on campus calling to “globalize the intifada.”

'One step away from a pogrom'

He said, “It is scary for college kids who are there to learn, [and instead] feel like they need to be in a safe room,” said Daroff, noting that some students felt that campuses were one step away from a pogrom.

The position taken by some university presidents was yet another example of this unsafe environment, the Jewish leader said, about a December 5 congressional hearing in which former Harvard president Claudine Gay and others declined to give clear answers to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on whether calling for the genocide of Jews violated student code of conduct.

“Would it be okay to advocate for genocide of every left-handed person?” Daroff asked, to show how the standard of conduct would not hold up for other groups.

Daroff noted that he encountered an increasing number of American Jews seeking firearm ownership and Krav Maga lessons in response to the atmosphere of hatred.

“Our vigilance has been turned up,” he said.

Unlike in past periods of anti-Jewish persecution – like in Czarist Russia – Daroff said that the US government was looking to protect Jews. Everyone – from law enforcement, governors, and up to the White House – had worked with CoP for better education to better protect the community.

While the situation is difficult, the unity that has blossomed in the harsh environment is a “tiny bright light in the darkness.”

Daroff praised Jewish organizations for standing together, and that there was a broader “recognition that the security of Israel is the security of the Jewish people.

“The Conference of Presidents is more united than I have ever seen in my lifetime,” said Daroff.

Of the 50 Jewish organizations under the umbrella of CoP, only one called for a ceasefire – Americans for Peace Now – but it still joined the November 14 March for Israel co-organized by Daroff’s forum.Daroff also noted there was a “consensus that a unilateral ceasefire is outrageous.”

Most of the organization has expressed sympathy for Palestinians suffering during the war, which Daroff saw as consistent with Jewish values, but he said that it was joined by an understanding that Hamas is responsible, not just for the current humanitarian tragedy, but also the holding of Palestinians in Gaza hostage before October 7 as well.

The massacre and the resulting antisemitism also served as a bolt of realization regarding the path for a two-state solution, Daroff assessed. Based on anecdotal experience, he said that many felt it not realistic to expect an immediate pursuit of a two-state solution, but that it would continue to be an aspiration. Israelis and Palestinians are not in the right place to pursue such a solution, but he said that as an aspiration it was an important objective for the well-being of all parties.

The US administration continues to seek a two-state solution as part of a package along with normalization in the Gulf, said Daroff, noting the Gulf states’ willingness to engage in talks, in large part due to Iranian aggression in the region, such as Houthi maritime terrorism.

Normalization with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states had been complicated since October 7, said Daroff, as indicated by the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry in a Tuesday statement calling for Israel to recognize a Palestinian state along pre-1967 lines as a condition for normalization.

Daroff said that there continue to be discussions with the Saudis and Gulf states.

“We meet with anyone who we think will improve relations with Israel, including the Gulf States,” said Daroff. “There is a door that is open and there is a chess match to keep that door open.”

He also said that despite the turbulent international stage, CoP and Jewish organizations were still engaging with Abraham Accords countries and furthering the relationship.

Daroff had harsh words for Turkish President Recep Erdoğan, who had been part of a detente with Israel until the October 7 war.

Erdogan’s reaction to the war was “beyond the pale, outrageous, showed beyond doubt who Erdogan is, a hater of the Jewish people, a hater of Israel,” said Daroff. “That being said, the Jewish community has benefited from the protection of the Turkish government, and for that we are grateful.”

With the increase in antisemitism, much of the Jewish community is not focused on the coming US elections, said Daroff, but he said that both incumbent US President Joe Biden and presumed Republican nominee both had a history of support for Israel – as well as their share of challenges.

“Biden certainly has a challenge with the left flank of his government that buys into intersectionality,” said Daroff, but he noted that polling showed that a majority of Democrats supported Israel, and most Democratic congresspeople expressed this when it came to votes on pro-Israel legislation.

The right also had its issues with “America-first neo-isolationists,” which Daroff said were “short-sighted and myopic,” in particular about how withdrawing from the Middle East wouldn’t impact US and Israeli security.

Daroff said regarding National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s outburst criticizing Biden’s commitment to Israel’s security, that as long as he’s been involved, there have been members of the Israeli government who have spoken out of line on American politicians. He said it was notable that Shas Chairman Arye Deri posted on social media describing Biden as a friend of Israel. After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments, Ben-Gvir affirmed the importance of the US-Israel and echoed Deri’s praise of Biden. Elements like Ben-Gvir were just noise, said Daroff, not in the security cabinet, and not a mainstream voice.

Daroff had met with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Times of Israel reported in June, which Daroff explained was off the record because he wanted to foster a productive conversation with the politician.“My view is that I will meet with anyone that I think will further the interest of the American-Jewish community,” said Daroff as he looked to the future on further moves toward peace and normalization in the region.

It is “important and meaningful for there to be a horizon ahead,” said Daroff, with peace efforts, but there were “a lot of steps between here and there.”