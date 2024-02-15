Kanye West says he doesn't have 'enough info' on Gaza war

Rapper Kanye West was asked about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip earlier this week.

In the filmed interaction posted on X, Kanye is seen responding to the question: “your thoughts on the Palestinians?”

The rapper was quick to respond - “I don’t have enough information on that,” adding “there’s love for everybody but don’t pull me into that conversation.”

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

Kanye West gets asked about the Israel - Palestine conflict:“I got 14 kids dying every week in my city (Chicago) so talk to me about that”pic.twitter.com/uSJJfba8QU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 13, 2024

Citing his Chicago origins, he veered the question to his hometown, stating, “I got 14 kids dying every week in my city, so talk to me about that,” he noted before walking away.

Kanye's past comments

Kanye's circumspect response comes amid additional criticism regarding the rapper's antisemitic conduct and remarks. Advertisement

Most recently, in late January, the rapper’s choice of shirt - depicting neo-Nazi Kristian “Varg” Vikernes - garnered much backlash.

This came a month after the rapper issued a written apology in Hebrew on Instagram regarding his past behavior.

His apology read: "I sincerely apologize for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

Kanye’s past antisemitic statements include a wish to go “death con 3” on Jews, denying the Holocaust, and praising Adolf Hitler.