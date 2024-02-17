Antisemitic statements hurled at Jewish rapper at pro-Palestinian rally

Jewish rapper Kosha Dillz attended a pro-Palestinian rally at Columbia University in New York City this week to "explore peaceful ways of communicating" with the anti-Israel demonstrators.

"I'm trying to find peaceful ways of communicating, but it's not working," he says at the start of the video.

The rapper was mostly met with hostile responses from the demonstration's attendees, with one saying, "F**k outta here, you Zionist pig!" Upon being asked if he was Palestinian, the demonstrator said he wasn't and that it "doesn't really matter." Dillz suggested that they could work together to find common ground, to which the demonstrator said, "I don't wanna work together! You have the nerve to support Israel." Dillz asked why the demonstrator "supported Palestine," to which he was just called "disgusting."

Video footage of the incidents can be found below:

The protester further went on to say, "I'm gonna knock you out. I'm gonna kill you!" Pro-Israel students take part in a protest in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, US, October 12, 2023. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Another protester said, "I wanna deck you in the face. How bout that?"

Dillz clarifies that as an Israeli, he "loves Palestinian people."

Dillz later sent out another post on X sharing the video, stating that Columbia "is a beacon for inclusivity on campus. Very welcoming to all. As you can see."

Previous incidents at Columbia

Months earlier, Dillz posted a video on YouTube where a Columbia student attempted to rip down posters of hostages as the rapper was putting them up. He follows the student and confronts him about his actions, to which he responds: "You're killing thousands of people."

Earlier this week, Columbia joined the House Committee on Education and the Workforce's list of Ivy League schools under investigation for its handling of antisemitism on campus.

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.