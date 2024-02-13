Columbia University joins the House Committee on Education and the Workforce's list of Ivy League schools under investigation for its handling of antisemitism on campus, the Committee announced Monday in a letter to the university posted on X.

The Committee is expanding its antisemitism investigation to include Columbia University. @virginiafoxx sent a letter to Columbia University requesting documents related to the university's response to antisemitism on its campus⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eBoMkwYsWv — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) February 12, 2024

The announcement of the investigation into Columbia comes two days before Harvard's final deadline to submit documentation to the Committee before facing a subpoena, which Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) threatened the university with in a letter last week, The Post reported.

"An environment of pervasive antisemitism has been documented at Columbia for more than two decades before the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack," Foxx's letter to Columbia said.

The letter outlines allegations of antisemitic assaults, harassment, and vandalism.

Columbia must provide sufficient documentation, just like Harvard

According to the letter, Columbia must provide the Committee with substantive documentation pertaining to reports of antisemitic incidents on campus, Jewish enrollment on campus, results of disciplinary proceedings for students or faculty. The Committee listed more than 25 areas of documentation needed. Pro-Israel students take part in a protest in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, U.S., October 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)

The letter also requests documents and communications relating to the activities since Oct. 7 of organizations including Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine, Columbia-Barnard Jewish Voices for Peace, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, Columbia Law Students for Palestine, among others. Advertisement

Columbia has until Feb. 26 to produce all of the documentation to the Committee.

A spokesperson for Columbia said, “We are committed to combating antisemitism and all forms of hatred. We have received the letter from Chairwoman Foxx and will cooperate fully with any investigation.”