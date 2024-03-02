Offensive antisemitic flyers being investigated by police in Fresno, California

Fresno Police are investigating a "hate incident" after plastic bags filled with offensive flyers were thrown onto residential driveways on Friday.

Officers from the Fresno Police Department were called to the residential neighborhood where they found multiple bags filled with flyers that contained "hate propaganda" according to the Fresno Police Department.

The department stated, "Of the flyers recovered so far, there are no direct threats to any members of our community."

"Rather, the papers contain general hate propaganda and unfounded conspiracy theories. This is currently being investigated as a hate incident."

They encouraged residents to contact them with any information they have.

The flyers were discovered by a man taking his baby and dog for a walk, he saw plastic mixed into the mulch and found the bags.

Looking closer, he saw antisemitic, homophobic, and misogynistic rhetoric printed on the flyers.

A variety of victims

The flyers had a variety of messages some of them targeted Jews others targeted transgender people, or other minorities.

The man told the Fresno Bee that "It doesn’t get much more Nazi than this. These fascists aren’t welcome in my neighborhood. I find it deplorable and disgusting."

“I don’t like these people, and I don’t want them in my neighborhood,” he said commenting on the flyers.

A slew of antisemitic incidents has plagued California lately, following the global trend of rising antisemitism in the wake of October 7.

With a large number of incidents occurring in the California education system, both in secondary and tertiary education.