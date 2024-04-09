Israeli singer Eden Golan receives death threats ahead of Eurovision song competition

Eden Golan, the winner of Israel's "Rising Star" singing competition and who will represent the country at this year's Eurovision in Sweden, has been reportedly receiving death threats following the Israel-Hamas war.

Tensions are rising with Golan and the entire Israeli delegation to the singing competition this year, as they will be with three times the number of security guards in Malmo, Sweden, that usually protect the delegation under normal circumstances.

Golan received death threats directly to her Instagram account, Walla Celebs recently learned, with her associates saying that she will be harmed even before she goes on the big stage.

Expressing her fears

The singer reportedly began to express her fears to her family and friends. "She is one of the most professional and goal-oriented singers you will know," Walla quoted a close friend of the singer as saying, "but it is impossible not to say that the threats she receives directly on her Instagram, and these are threats, are throwing her off balance."

Another friend of the singer said, "This will stop her from giving her best performance and representing Israel with respect, especially in this time. Her parents will also hire additional personal security guards at their own expense to protect thmselves." Israel's Eurovision candidate, Eden Golan, courtesy of Kan 11. (credit: Ronen Padida)

Golan herself spoke on the threats she received.

"I took into account that I would also receive such comments on Instagram," she said. "I feel confident and determined to represent Israel in the best possible way. Our delegation travels with a trained security team, and I am sure they will do their best job to protect us."