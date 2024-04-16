In another blunder BBC play 'Oh, what a night' heard during report on Iranian missile attack

BBC executives apologized on Monday after a BBC radio station played "Kool and The Gang's" hit song "Ladies Night," which contains the lyrics "Oh, What a Night," during a report on an attack Iran's missiles on Israel, British media reported.

During the technical malfunction, if you can call it that, the intro to the 1979 hit song played on Radio 2's news broadcast at 5 p.m. on Sunday while the IDF spokesman's segment about the attack was being broadcast.

Following the malfunction, one of the listeners wondered: "Is this amateur hour on the BBC?"

Listeners told The Sun: "I just thought, 'wow, someone must be having a wind-up here".

"I was gobsmacked, I couldn't believe they could have played that."

"Surely, at a time when everyone is fearing World War 3, we didn't need to hear that." Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

A BBC spokesperson told MailOnline: "The introduction of the first song to be played on Judi Love's show was played within a part of the Radio 2 news bulletin at 5 p.m. by mistake, and we apologize for the error."

A persistent issue

Sunday's technical glitch is not the first time the BBC has made a mistake since the Israel-Hamas War broke out following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

In November, the BBC apologized after reporting that Israeli soldiers were "targeting medical teams and Arab-speaking staff" in a raid on the central hospital in Gaza.

The presenter made a mistake in reading the initial report of Reuters and told the viewers: "We are hearing from Reuters that Israel says its forces are carrying out an operation against Hamas in Gaza's al Shifa hospital. They are targeting people including medical teams as well as Arab speakers."

The news anchor repeated the claim again, stating that Israel "targeted Arab speakers as well as some of the medical staff there."

The incident caused an uproar among officials in the British Jewish community, and the Board of Deputies of British Jews called for an immediate apology.