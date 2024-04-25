NY Congressman who met with Columbia president tells Post university is a 'sad state of affairs'

Rep. Anthony Esposito (R-NY) joined House Speaker Mike Johnson and Chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) for a brief meeting Wednesday on campus with Columbia University president Minouche Shafik to address the growing BDS protests on campus.

As he began his trip back to Washington, DC, Esposito told The Post he felt like he was leaving behind a sad state of affairs.

In their meeting, Esposito said Shafik told the representatives about new security measures she planned to implement.

"The only people she's protecting are the people threatening others," Esposito said to The Post, adding that he thinks the conversations Shafik is having with the student leaders of the Gaza solidarity encampment are "ridiculous."

On Wednesday morning, The Jerusalem Post reported that Columbia's administration extended the deadline by 48 hours for student negotiators representing the protest group to come to an agreement regarding the campus encampment.

Administrators reportedly told the activist negotiators that they would summon the National Guard and New York Police Department if the students did not meet the University's demands.

Call for Columbia president resignation

Columbia University President Nemat ''Minouche'' Shafik testifies before a House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing on ''Columbia University's Response to Antisemitism,'' on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, April 17, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

"When Hamas is endorsing these students, that tells you all you need to know," Esposito said.

Esposito is one of 10 New York Republicans in Congress who signed a letter on Monday calling for Shafik's resignation.

"It is time for Columbia University to turn the page on this shameful chapter. This can only be done through the restoration of order and your prompt resignation," the letter said. "We, the undersigned members, urge you to step down immediately so that someone who will take action against this mob can step up to meet the moment this crisis demands."

Esposito, Johnson and Foxx addressed reporters after their meeting with Shafik from the steps of Low Library, which the university had already begun preparing for graduation by installing rows of temporary seats.

Esposito slammed Shafik when The Post asked him about concerns over protests and disruptions during commencement ceremonies.

"If [Shafik] can't keep students safe when they're supposed to be in school," Esposito said, "Why should there be a graduation?"