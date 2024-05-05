Chabad flag at UCLA protest mystifies CBS crew

A Chabad flag flying during a pro-Israel protest at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) earlier this week left CBS reporters confused as to what it could represent.

While covering the events on campus, the CBS crew noticed the yellow flag with the blue inscription and crown which read “Moshiach.”

The standard was clearly unfamiliar to the CBS crew. “First I’ve seen of this. I’ve never seen this flag before or this logo,” the commentator said. “I don’t know if that’s what this group is. We've been trying to get a clear view of what that says,” he added, struggling to pronounce the word “Moshiach.”

CBS trying to decipher the Moshiach flag makes for some incredible journalism . pic.twitter.com/ZMciwgShWE — ~Jachnun Supremacist~ נפתלי בן מתתיהו (@JachnunEmpire) May 2, 2024

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash at UCLA

The flag clearly piqued the commentator's curiosity. “I’m totally unfamiliar with what that is, I’ve never seen that flag flying but that is a new thing that all of a sudden someone has brought to the front line," he noted. Law enforcement officials clash with demonstrators, as they try to enter the protest encampment in support of Palestinians at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), May 2, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AUDE GUERRUCCI)

The incident comes amid pro-Palestinian students protesting at UCLA, with encampments being installed on site. Skirmishes subsequently erupted between the demonstrators and the police who attempted to remove the encampments.

Earlier this week, pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed with pro-Israel supporters. Following the violence that ensued, police entered the premises to disperse the multitudes.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard and Jacob Gurvis contributed to this article.