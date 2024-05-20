NYPD clash with protesters, makes dozens of arrests at pro-Palestinian demonstration in Brooklyn

Pro-Palestine protesters clashed with New York Police officers at a demonstration in Bay Ridge Brooklyn on Saturday, leading to dozens of arrests.

At least 34 people were arrested, The New York Times reported, citing a senior law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

In videos published to social media, NYPD officers can be seen punching protesters in the face as they pinned them down to the ground.

NOW: NYPD officers tackle a pro-Palestine protester to the ground and are seen punching the protester in what appears to be their upper bodyThe situation in Bay Ridge has escalated rapidly in the past few minutes — at least a dozen arrests pic.twitter.com/fIu5hnR5Mw — katie smith (@probablyreadit) May 18, 2024

In another instance, footage published on X, formerly Twitter, by independent journalist Talia Jane shows police throwing several other additional protesters to the ground.

Leading with banners reading “Resistance by any means necessary,” “Resisting the Nakba since 1948,” and “From Gaza to Jenin, revolution until victory," Nerdeen Kiswani, head of Within Our Lifetime, took demonstrators on a march through Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

In one video posted on social media, a Palestinian flag appeared atop a pastel flag, which represents the transgender community.

74th and 6th ave pic.twitter.com/6tARrkzZGN — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) May 18, 2024

The protesters chanted, “Free Palestine!” and “Intifada, Revolution!”

67st 5 ave pic.twitter.com/AnnK3vpUTW — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) May 18, 2024

Protesters also chanted, “No more Zionists in Palestine, 40,000 people dead, NYPD’s hands are red!”

For those who chant “Free Palestine from the river to the sea,” it can be assumed that they mean no more Zionists from the river to the sea.

The NYPD did not respond to The Jerusalem Post's request for comment.