NYPD clash with protesters, makes dozens of arrests at pro-Palestinian demonstration in Brooklyn

Led with banners reading 'Resistance by any means necessary,' 'Resisting the Nakba since 1948,' and 'From Gaza to Jenin, revolution until victory,' demonstrators marched through Brooklyn.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 20, 2024 13:36
Pro-Palestinian protesters attend "Flood Brooklyn for Gaza" demonstration, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas continues, in New York, US, October 28, 2023. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
Pro-Palestinian protesters attend "Flood Brooklyn for Gaza" demonstration, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas continues, in New York, US, October 28, 2023.
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Pro-Palestine protesters clashed with New York Police officers at a demonstration in Bay Ridge Brooklyn on Saturday, leading to dozens of arrests. 

At least 34 people were arrested, The New York Times reported, citing a senior law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. 

In videos published to social media, NYPD officers can be seen punching protesters in the face as they pinned them down to the ground. 

In another instance, footage published on X, formerly Twitter, by independent journalist Talia Jane shows police throwing several other additional protesters to the ground. 

Leading with banners reading “Resistance by any means necessary,” “Resisting the Nakba since 1948,” and “From Gaza to Jenin, revolution until victory," Nerdeen Kiswani, head of Within Our Lifetime, took demonstrators on a march through Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. 

In one video posted on social media, a Palestinian flag appeared atop a pastel flag, which represents the transgender community.

The protesters chanted, “Free Palestine!” and “Intifada, Revolution!”

Protesters also chanted, “No more Zionists in Palestine, 40,000 people dead, NYPD’s hands are red!”

For those who chant “Free Palestine from the river to the sea,” it can be assumed that they mean no more Zionists from the river to the sea. 

The NYPD did not respond to The Jerusalem Post's request for comment.



Related Tags
Pro-Palestinian groups
Anti-Israel
new york city
Anti-Zionism
antisemitism
NYPD