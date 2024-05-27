US man threatened synagogue he'd 'kill all the Jews and the children'

A California man was arrested on Friday for threats against several North Carolina synagogues, law enforcement, and elected officials, including a threat to a rabbi that he would murder his congregants and their children, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

Huntington Beach resident Kevin Dunlow, 62, allegedly contacted a rabbi on May 7 and told him “Jews didn’t deserve to live. Jews didn’t deserve to be on this earth. I’m going to kill the Jews. I’m coming to the Temple to kill all the Jews and the children.”

Legal actions to combat hate

The Wake County Sheriff's Office received bombing threats from Dunlow, who faced 10 years in prison for the charges of threats to harm and false bomb reports.

“Hate-fueled, violent threats endanger the safety of individuals and entire communities,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

North Carolina Eastern District US attorney Michael Easley Jr. said that violent threats against law enforcement, elected officials, and citizens could not be normalized.