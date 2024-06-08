Pro-Palestinian 'mob' trap students in building of cancelled Israel-Palestinian debate at UK Uni

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Durham locked students inside a building after a cancellation of a debate titled “This house believes Palestinian leadership is the biggest barrier to peace,” according to the university, media and participant reports.

Dr Shahid Mahmoud, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Durham University, was reportedly behind the event’s cancellation.

The debate would have featured a number of experts including Natasha Hausdorff of UK Lawyers for Israel; investigative journalist David Collier and Lance Forman, a former Brexit Party Member of European Parliament. The pro-Palestinian side of the debate would have been represented by Chris Doyle, the director of the council for Arab-British Understanding; Dr Peter Shambrook, a specialist Middle Eastern historian and Mohab Ramadan a Durham University undergraduate.

Forman wrote on X that "I’m in Durham tonight to debate “Palestinian Leadership is the biggest barrier to peace” Only the University just caved in to a fascist mob and cancelled the debate at last minute Free speech died in Durham tonight! They’re afraid of hearing the truth"

I’m in Durham tonight to debate“Palestinian Leadership is the biggest barrier to peace”Only the University just caved in to a fascist mob and cancelled the debate at last minuteFree speech died in Durham tonight!They’re afraid of hearing the truth@uklfi⁦@mishtal⁩ pic.twitter.com/FtvkQleWNN — Lance Forman (@LanceForman) June 7, 2024

Hausdorff told the Telegraph that students attending the debate were locked inside by a “mob” of pro-Palestinian protesters, who formed a human chain around the building. Protesters gather at The University of Manchester campus, as students occupy parts of British university campuses to protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Manchester, Britain, May 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON)

The Durham Students for Palestine group condemned the choice of speakers, and accused the university of allowing the Union to become “a Zionist mouthpiece.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durham Students for Palestine (@durhamstudents4pal)

The tab reported the "mob" barricaded the doors in front of the building to prevent members and speakers from entering and leaving and claimed that those inside were trapped for an hour and 45 minutes.

The protesters also reportedly banged on the windows of the building, while shouting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The controversial chant refers to the land between the Jordanian River and the Mediterranean Sea, encompassing the entirety of Israel. Many interpret this call as a demand for a single Palestinian state and the complete eradication of Israel.

Hausdorff told The Telegraph: “Around a dozen students were preparing the chamber for the debate then a mob formed a human chain blocking them inside.

“They were stuck inside the debate chamber for more than two and a half hours. The police took no action because the university refused to give them a mandate to take action.”

“Students were in tears because they expected the university to have their back, but they sided with the mob.

“My heart goes out to all the students affected. It’s shameful, we’ve been told it’s the diversity official.”Students are said to have been escorted out of the premises, after several hours of being trapped, by police. UK Lawyers for Israel posted on social media: “Durham University shut down free speech today at the Durham Union Society, home of free speech since 1842.

“Hundreds of students hoped to attend, but the uni caved into a mob chanting for genocide.”

.. @durham_uni shut down free speech today. Natasha Hausdorff @UKLFI CT, David Collier @mishtal & @LanceForman were to propose "The Palestinian Leadership is the biggest barrier to peace” at the Durham Union Society, home of free speech since 1842. 00s of students hoped to… — UK Lawyers For Israel (@UKLFI) June 7, 2024

University of Durham's response to the incident

The university later released a statement where they claimed "The event went ahead with the full support of the University, in line with our code of practice on Freedom of Expression.

"We were expecting a protest at the event, having been made aware in advance. We made appropriate security arrangements, taking the advice of Durham Police, to ensure the welfare, safety and security of all involved and our wider community.

"The event was underway. In response to further intelligence and advice from the police about a risk to public safety, the University regretfully took the decision to end the event.

"While disappointed, the Durham Union Society accepted the reasons for this decision.

"University Security worked closely with Police to manage the safe dispersal of people from the Palace Green area. All attendees safely left the building within a short time.

"Durham University has repeatedly outlined our commitment to lawful demonstration, we robustly uphold freedom of speech, and we actively ensure the welfare, safety and security of all our community.

"The University will liaise with the Durham Union Society on rescheduling the event at the earliest possible opportunity and on providing a secure venue."

Durham University robustly upholds freedom of speech. On the advice of Police, we took the decision to tell the Durham Union Society to curtail and reschedule an event to ensure the safety and security of our community. Read our full statement: https://t.co/4zlxIjGBEW pic.twitter.com/BtJ0yHduFE — Durham University (@durham_uni) June 7, 2024

The Free Speech Union strongly criticized the university's response to the debate, writing on X that "At the FSU we're shocked but not surprised. We keep a league table of the universities which have the worst record of defending free speech and Durham is at the top. We've had to defend more students and staff at Durham than any other university in the UK.

"What happened at Durham provides yet more evidence that we desperately need the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act — which the FSU campaigned for — to come into force on 1st August as planned and impose a long overdue legal duty on higher education providers in England to uphold and actively promote free speech on campus."