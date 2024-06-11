Virginia Summit to Combat Antisemitism organizers screamed at by pro-Palestinian protesters

At the Virginia Summit to Combat Antisemitism in Norfolk, protesters shouted offensive slogans at program organizers and attendees; the organizers said in a release last Tuesday.

The summit had been organized as an opportunity for community leaders and decision-makers to help Jewish communities in the United States address surges in antisemitism.

What was screamed at the protesters?

The protesters reportedly yelled at Combat Antisemitism Movement staff, "Shame on you!," "You are all murderers!", "Israel is a terrorist state!", "You all support genocide!"

A demonstrator skates past with a smoke flare outside the White House during a pro-Palestinian protest, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

Protesters reportedly used megaphones to blast their comments at CAM staff and attendees who passed by while also calling them murderers and supporters of genocide.

The group said the protest not only highlighted the importance of the Summit and underscored the urgent need for concerted efforts to prevent and combat antisemitism in all its forms.