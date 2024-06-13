Activist involved in kidnapping seen wearing Hamas logo

An anti-Israel activist facing charges for involvement in a kidnapping and torturing an Australian man was seen wearing the Hamas emblem at a Melbourne rally on Sunday.

Mohammad Sharab, 37, is one of the alleged perpetrators of a Feb.16 Braybrook attack along with co-conspirator and anti-Israel activist Laura Allam. Sharab, charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, armed robbery, threats to kill, intentionally cause injury, recklessly cause injury, unlawful assault, and assault with a weapon, was present at the Sunday Melbourne rally, giving a speech to fellow protesters.

In a video published on his Instagram account, Sharab can be seen wearing on his chest the emblem of Hamas, which is proscribed as a terrorist organization by Australia. A drummer was also seen wearing a scarf with the Hamas logo.

Hezbollah logos, black Jihadist flags seen

Anti-Israel activists also shared images on social media of a placard with the logo of Hezbollah, also proscribed as a terrorist organization.

Videos showed multiple black Jihadist flags and the red inverted triangle used in terrorist propaganda widely displayed throughout the march. A protester holds an inverted “red triangle”, a symbol that the Palestinian Hamas movement’s military wing Al-Qassam Brigades uses to identify Israeli targets in their videos, during a solidarity sit-in with the Gaza Strip, in Manama on November 17, 2023. (credit: MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images)

Green Party leader Adam Bandt addressed the protesters when they marched to the Victoria Parliament to protest the alleged deaths of Palestinians killed in an IDF rescue mission of four hostages, according to Free Palestine Coalition Naarm.

The anti-Israel group issued a statement condemning Victoria police for clashing with the group, allegedly using pepper spray.