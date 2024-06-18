London community security group shares footage of alleged attempted kidnapping of Jewish children

In London, a Jewish father thwarted an alleged kidnapping attempt on his children near Lubavitch House during Shavuot. Stamford Hill Shomrim seeks witnesses to assist police.

By MICHAEL STARR
Updated: JUNE 18, 2024 03:30
Members of the Jewish community collect their children from school in north London January 20, 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW WINNING)
Members of the Jewish community collect their children from school in north London January 20, 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW WINNING)

A Jewish baby and child were the victims of an alleged attempted kidnapping in London on Thursday, according to the Jewish neighborhood watch group Stamford Hill Shomrim.

A father pushing his children in a baby carriage near the Lubavitch House was set upon by a masked man, according to CCTV published by the Shomrim on Monday. The man attempted to wrest away the baby carriage, but the father resisted.

"Clear CCTV footage shows the terrifying moments of the attempted kidnap of a Jewish child and baby," said the Shomrim.

Possibly 'racist attack'

An Orthodox Jewish man is seen in Stamford Hill, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 8, 2020. (credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters)
An Orthodox Jewish man is seen in Stamford Hill, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 8, 2020. (credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters)

The attack, which took place during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, was according to the Shomrim believed by witnesses to be a "racist attack."

The Shomrim said that the father had not yet come forward, and appealed for him and further witnesses to speak to police.

The Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to requests from The Jerusalem Post for comment.  



Related Tags
London
racism
kidnapping
jews
antisemitism