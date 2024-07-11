'Bizarre propaganda': Candace Owens accused of minimizing Holocaust, Nazi medical experiments

Controversial commentator and media personality Candace Owens was accused of antisemitism after referring to the medical experiments on Jewish twins performed by Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele during the Holocaust as “bizarre propaganda," The New York Post reported Wednesday.

Owens made the remarks on her podcast. She was once a known personality at the conservative media outlet The Daily Wire, but she left earlier in 2024 following reported disputes with co-founder Ben Shapiro over the Israel-Hamas war and antisemitism.

Ben Shapiro criticized Owens's statements, including back in November when he said that Owens's rhetoric surrounding the Israel-Hamas war has been "absolutely disgraceful," adding that "she still works for my company."

Owens calls Nazi experiments 'waste of time and supplies'

On her podcast, Owens questioned the authenticity of some accounts of Nazi experiments, describing them as “absurd” and a “tremendous waste of time and supplies,” ultimately labeling them as “bizarre propaganda.”

The New York Post cited a source close to Owens who claimed the clip circulating was misleading and that Owens did not deny Mengele’s experiments but condemned medical experiments in general. Owens herself responded on social media, posting a longer clip of her podcast and criticizing Zionists for trying to ban the episode.

Candace Owens insists that the Holocaust and Mengele’s self-documented twin experiments are actually propaganda. Hard to go much lower than this. pic.twitter.com/SVZV96w0Jw — Adam Goldman (@admgoldman) July 9, 2024

Following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, Owens had condemned “genocide,” though she did not specify Israel. Reports also emerged in May that the Daily Wire had obtained a gag order against Owens while she and Shapiro discussed an online debate on the topic, The New York Post noted.