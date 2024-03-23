'I am finally free,' Candace Owens confirms leaving Daily Wire amid antisemitism tensions

Candace Owens has left the Daily Wire conservative media company, the right-wing political commentator confirmed on Friday on her X account after three years of working at the company.

"The rumors are true— I am finally free," she said, shortly after multiple reports were published saying she left the company. "There will be many announcements in the weeks to come," she continued.

Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing posted on X that "Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship," which Owens later reposted.

What has Owens said and done?

Owens has posted numerous times on X that have criticized Israel amidst the country's war against Hamas and has opposed US funding to Israel as it wages war against the terror organization. Owens has also engaged in hostile discourse with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Last Monday, she liked an X post where a user asked if Boteach was "drunk on Christian blood," a move where she was accused of endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

The ADL posted on Thursday that Owens's rhetoric was being praised by white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Owens said in response that she doesn't know Fuentes, and accused the NGO of "turning their smear merchant guns” on her. Conservative talk show host Candace Owens speaks during at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES)

Owens later posted on the social media platform after her departure saying she would bring her show to YouTube after a hiatus.

The Daily Wire's other co-founder, Ben Shapiro, said back in November that Owens's rhetoric surrounding the Israel-Hamas war has been "absolutely disgraceful," adding that "she still works for my company."

Shapiro's comments come likely after Owens's post around the same time where she posted "No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever. There is no justification for a genocide," in what was likely directed towards Israel. "I can’t believe this even needs to be said or is even considered the least bit controversial to state."