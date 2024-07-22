Terrorist guide taught in Toronto by PFLP-tied group

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist group’s foundational strategy document was taught by a PFLP-linked group in Toronto on Wednesday, the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network said on Friday.

Samidoun Toronto held a seminar on “Strategy for the Liberation of Palestine” which explains the front’s objective as destroying “the state of Israel as a military, political, and economic establishment.”

Presentation slides listed below them enemies of the movement, including “the Zionist entity known as Israel, the Zionist movement, world imperialism, and reactionary Arab regimes.”

The text advocates for political violence as the only solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

"The Front identifies armed resistance and protracted people's war as the only way to liberate Palestine," said Samidoun. "As an organization grounded in the traditions and politics of the Palestinian revolutionary left [sic], we at Samidoun Toronto discussed and reflected upon how we can apply the lessons learned from the Front in 1969 to our local solidarity organizing."

Samidoun complained that a similar July 5 seminar at the Mayday Space community center in Bushwick had been met with pro-Israel protests.

NGO claims they are suppressed

The NGO, which has been designated by Israel as a PFLP subsidiary since 2021, said that such instances were examples of censorship against them. The group noted another example of supposed suppression, such as the Toronto Police Service arresting a protester with a PFLP flag.

The PFLP is designated as a terrorist organization in Canada.