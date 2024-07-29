New initiative Mobilized crowdsources global efforts to combat antisemitism

A new initiative seeks to crowdsource people online to engage in small actions to counter antisemitism, Moshe Klughaft and Orit Mark Ettinger told The Jerusalem Post last Tuesday.

“Mobilized” has a website and in the future aims to have a dedicated application for participants to engage in daily tasks, such as reporting antisemitism, sharing content, making videos, and providing assistance to victims of anti-Jewish hatred.

Additionally, members worldwide would participate in long-term projects on the platform and receive an AI-based multilingual news edition about antisemitism.

Moshe Klughaft and Orit Mark Ettinger speaking about their new initiative. (credit: Mobilized)

Mark Ettinger envisioned an online Jewish army that could utilize each member’s comparative advantages and talents in fields such as art, law, and social media.

She explained that the Jewish population is small while there are many hostile, antisemitic people, necessitating greater organization.

'Never been in this manifestation with social media and viral content'

Klughaft said that October 7 served as a cornerstone to bring antisemitism into general discourse, requiring immediate activation of his program.

“The subject of antisemitism has always been with us in many ways, but it has never been in this manifestation with social media and viral content,” said Klughaft.

What once would have taken months or years for antisemitic rhetoric and ideas to gain popularity could now spread in seconds, he added.

Klughaft believes Mobilized will succeed in areas where other crowdsourcing activism initiatives have failed because they have learned from those mistakes. Mobilized is not aimed at Israeli audiences; it will focus on fighting antisemitism rather than engaging in pro-Israel activism.