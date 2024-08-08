Diaspora Minister speaks with Black Cube about spying operation against anti-Israel organization

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli met with the CEO of Black Cube in Herzliya to discuss the possibility of spying on the anti-Israel organization 'Students for Justice in Palestine' in June, according to a report by The Marker.

Chikli met with Dan Zorella to examine the possibility of carrying out a private intelligence operation against SJP that would not be attributed to the State of Israel. While the question of who initiated the idea is still in dispute, it is clear that the operation has not materialized as far as is known.

Black Cube was founded in 2010 by Zorella and his partner Avi Yanus, both of whom have backgrounds in IDF intelligence units. The company provides advanced intelligence services to private clients and corporations internationally. Both its clientele and tactics have been largely controversial. The company, however, has claimed that its work is both legal and ethical to the extent that they have a consultive ethics committee.

'Students for Justice in Palestine' was founded at the University of California, Berkeley, in the early 90s with the goal of boycotting Israel and demanding an end to the 'Israeli occupation of the territories.'

The organization has been known to make lists of Jewish students in universities, send eviction notices to Jewish students - on the grounds that they should experience a form of 'Nakba,' and organize various antisemetic events. PRO-HAMAS posters on campus. (credit: JONATHAN TESLIN)

In the days following the October 7th massacre, SJP posted messages on their social media accounts supporting the massacres, calling the violent atrocities committed "decolonization" and the Hamas terrorists "martyrs."

#BREAKING: @N12News reveals screenshots of the @BU_Tweets SJP group chat in the aftermath of October 7, with students cheering on Hamas terrorists and calling for the complete "collapse" of Israel.According to the report, students in the chat also expressed hope that Lebanon,… pic.twitter.com/ejICezkIQm — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) May 3, 2024

Following the remarks, the organization was temporarily banned from several universities, such as Brandeis, Columbia, and George Washington. However, in April 2024, they returned to take over other college campuses across the US in violent anti-Israel protests.

Both the organization's internal structure and major sources of funding are unclear. Therefore, it is entirely possible that identifying these details would have been one of the requested tasks assigned to Black Cube.

The possibility of this operation raises doubts and fears regarding Israel's delicate diplomatic situation.

According to various diplomats, the potential outcomes of an agreement such as this could turn this anti-Semitic organization into victims while showcasing Israel as a bully, potentially damaging Israel's image and, furthermore, upsetting relations between the US government and Israel.

Black Cube responded: "The company plans and carries out complex intelligence operations for the benefit of legal proceedings, all in accordance with the law in every country in which it operates. Black Cube does not operate and has never planned to operate against students or political protest groups in the USA."

The Diaspora Ministry stated: "Since the beginning of the war, the ministry has held meetings with dozens of organizations seeking to assist the efforts of the State of Israel in various fields. At the company's request, a meeting was held with the ministry's professional echelon, and at the end of it, it was decided not to proceed with any engagement."