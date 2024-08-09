Columbia says three deans resign over 'antisemitic tropes' in texts

Three Columbia University deans who engaged in what the school's administration called troubling text message exchanges that touched on "ancient antisemitic tropes" have resigned, a university spokesperson said late on Thursday.

Cristen Kromm, former dean of undergraduate student life; Matthew Patashnick, former associate dean for student and family support; and Susan Chang-Kim, former vice dean and chief administrative officer, were earlier placed on leave as an investigation proceeded.

'Touching on ancient antisemitic tropes'

The message exchanges took place during an event on campus titled "Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present, and Future" and followed weeks of protests at Columbia and other campuses around the country over the Israel-Hamas war, the university administration said in July.

A person stands watch at an entrance to the encampment on the university grounds as protests continue at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, US, April 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

"This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional but also disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes," the university said in July.

The three deans who resigned could not be contacted, and the university spokesperson who confirmed their resignation did not provide further details.