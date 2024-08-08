Hezbollah may attack independently, Israel warns US over Hezbollah attack

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks during a televised address, June 19, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Hezbollah may attack Israel regardless of whether Iran will join in, according to a recent report by CNN on Wednesday.

The Lebanon-based terror group looks increasingly likely to act independently and strike Israel without waiting for Iran's response, multiple sources familiar with the intelligence revealed. Hezbollah may launch an attack in the coming days while Iran is still deliberating its next move.

One US military official noted that Iran has made some, but not all, of the expected preparations for a major attack on Israel. However, due to Lebanon’s proximity, Hezbollah could act with little to no notice, unlike Iran.

SMOKE RISES this past week from the Lebanese village of Khiam, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. (credit: Karamallah Daher/Reuters)

There is a sense that Hezbollah and Iran are not entirely in sync regarding their response to the recent assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas' deceased political leader in Tehran, and Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah's deceased top military commander in Lebanon.

OIC responds

In response to these developments, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a meeting condemning Israel's actions and reaffirming solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The OIC specifically condemned the assassination of Haniyeh, attributing it to Israel and labeling it a violation of international law.

Amid rising tensions, President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been engaging in numerous diplomatic discussions with Middle Eastern leaders, urging de-escalation.