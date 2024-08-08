Hezbollah may attack independently, Israel warns US over Hezbollah attack

Live Updates
Hezbollah may attack Israel on its own, regardless of Iran • Israel promises a disproportionate response if Hezbollah fires on civilians • World Central Kitchen says Palestinian staff member killed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
World Central Kitchen says Palestinian staff member killed in Gaza

By REUTERS
The World Central Kitchen (WCK), a US-based, non-governmental organization, said on Wednesday a Palestinian staff member was killed in Gaza.

The WCK identified the person as Nadi Sallout, saying in a post on X that he was "an integral member of our warehouse team from the early days of our response in Rafah and a humanitarian at his very core."

The organization said it believes he was off duty at the time.

Hezbollah may attack Israel on its own, regardless of Iran - report

Hezbollah may strike Israel without waiting for Iran, CNN reveals. As tensions escalate following key assassinations, the Lebanon-based group is expected to act soon, despite Iran's hesitations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Hezbollah may attack Israel regardless of whether Iran will join in, according to a recent report by CNN on Wednesday.

The Lebanon-based terror group looks increasingly likely to act independently and strike Israel without waiting for Iran's response, multiple sources familiar with the intelligence revealed. Hezbollah may launch an attack in the coming days while Iran is still deliberating its next move.

One US military official noted that Iran has made some, but not all, of the expected preparations for a major attack on Israel. However, due to Lebanon’s proximity, Hezbollah could act with little to no notice, unlike Iran. 

SMOKE RISES this past week from the Lebanese village of Khiam, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. (credit: Karamallah Daher/Reuters) SMOKE RISES this past week from the Lebanese village of Khiam, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. (credit: Karamallah Daher/Reuters)

There is a sense that Hezbollah and Iran are not entirely in sync regarding their response to the recent assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas' deceased political leader in Tehran, and Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah's deceased top military commander in Lebanon.

OIC responds

In response to these developments, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a meeting condemning Israel's actions and reaffirming solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The OIC specifically condemned the assassination of Haniyeh, attributing it to Israel and labeling it a violation of international law.

Amid rising tensions, President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been engaging in numerous diplomatic discussions with Middle Eastern leaders, urging de-escalation.

Israel to US: Disproportionate response if Hezbollah fires on civilians, bases in center of Israel

By WALLA!
Israel is concerned that Hezbollah will attack IDF bases in the center of the country and has made it clear to the United States that if Israeli civilians are harmed in the attack, the IDF's response will be disproportionate, senior Israeli officials said on early Thursday morning.

UK FM pushes Israeli government to condemn Smotrich's call to starve Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The UK's Foreign Minister David Lammy has called on the Israeli government to condemn Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's calls to starve Gaza, calling it a clear violation of international law.

Smotrich said it was justified and moral to block humanitarian aid to Gaza even if two million Gazans die of hunger.

“We can’t, in the current global reality, manage a war. Nobody will let us cause 2 million civilians to die of hunger, even though it might be justified and moral until our hostages are returned," he said at a conference on Monday.

There have been rumors that the new UK Labour government would block weapons sales to Israel if Israel was found to be violating international law.

