A recent open letter signed by 50 senior peers on Wednesday has condemned the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) for what they describe as "primitive, dangerous, and disgraceful antisemitism."

The Islamic Human Rights Commission has asserted that “far-right elements” have been “enabled by their Zionist financiers abroad” in its letter issued the day before to the home secretary and police chiefs asserts.

In their letter published in response in The Times, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Sayed Razawi, Chief Imam of the Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society, and other faith leaders point out that an appropriate response to the outbreak of hatred, violence, and vandalism is to work on building “a cohesive and harmonious society for all.”

The boy who cried Zionist

The letter, addressed to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and published in The Times, criticizes statements made by the IHRC’s chair, Massoud Shadjareh. Shadjareh had claimed that "Zionist financiers" were responsible for inciting far-right riots in the UK, a claim seen by the signatories as promoting harmful conspiracy theories about Jewish people.

The peers who signed the letter include prominent figures such as Lord Finkelstein, Lord Pickles, and Lord Pannick KC. Their criticism highlights concerns about the spread of antisemitic rhetoric, which they argue undermines communal harmony and public trust. The IHRC’s statements are viewed as part of a broader pattern of problematic behavior, including their alignment with Iran’s hardline regime and inflammatory claims about Zionists. Grenfell Tower fire, 4:43 a.m. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In addition to their controversial statements, the IHRC is also associated with the Al Quds Day marches, events that have faced criticism for antisemitic sentiments. The charity has been accused of attempting to link tragic events, such as the Grenfell Tower fire, to Zionist groups, further fueling accusations of bias and extremism.

The letter from the peers aim the need for vigilance against antisemitism and the importance of addressing harmful conspiracy theories that target Jewish communities. By speaking out against the IHRC, the signatories also aim to challenge and counteract the spread of such divisive and dangerous ideologies.