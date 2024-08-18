Three more charged in anti-Israel Bristol sledgehammer attacks

After the attack on a Bristol area defense firm facility in which two British Police officers and a security guard were wounded by activists armed with sledgehammers and other weapons, three more anti-Israel vandals were charged Friday, joining seven other suspects who had already been apprehended.

Ian Sanders, William Plastow, and Madeline Norman were charged with criminal damage and aggravated burglary in connection to the August 6 attack on the Elbit UK’s South Gloucestershire Horizon facility, in which vandals rammed through the building fence and into the entrance before smashing equipment and assaulting employees and officers who attempted to intervene.

Norman was also charged with violent disorder, according to Counter Terrorism Policing South East. Sanders and Plastow had previously been detained for questioning under the 2000 Terrorism Act.

The three suspects' offenses "have a terrorist connection" like the seven other activists who appeared before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. The other vandals were charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary. Samuel Corner, 22, was also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault or battery that causes harm, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

As a result of the sledgehammer attack, one Avon and Somerset Police had been taken to the hospital for back injuries, and another was treated at the scene for injury to the back of their leg. Police said at least one Horizon employee was treated for a head injury at the scene. Police officers stand guard as National Health Service (NHS) workers protest outside Wellington House against the contract NHS has with Palantir Technologies UK, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain April 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

Six attackers had been arrested at the Filton site, but other suspects had fled the scene. Police seized axes, whips, and other homemade weapons in addition to the sledgehammers.

Palestine Action published videos on Instagram of the van ramming and its so-called "actionists" smashing equipment and machinery.

Police commander statement

“At this stage, it appears those involved have travelled into the Avon and Somerset Police area from other parts of the country to commit these serious offences," Avon and Somerset Police North East Area Commander Dan Forster said in a Tuesday statement.

Palestine Action organized protests on Friday outside of the courthouse on Friday, calling to "free the Filton 10." The organization claimed that they were "political prisoners" who were "trying to stop a genocide."

"Palestine Action never backs down to a crackdown!" Palestine Action said in an Instagram post on Friday.

The activist organization explained in early August that activists had attacked the Horizon facility because it was a development and manufacturing hub for a major Israeli defense firm.

The Elbit UK spokesperson denied on August 7 any claims that the site supplied the IDF or Israeli Defense Ministry.

“We provide critical support and advanced technology to the British Armed Forces from our Horizon site.”