Diaspora Ministry unveils system for monitoring antisemitic discourse online

The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry unveiled an observation system on Sunday that aims to monitor antisemitic dialogue online.

The system is set to utilize various sources and classify antisemitic discourse worldwide, including that appearing on social media platforms such as X, formerly Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

The ministry noted that the monitoring will be achieved in English, French, Arabic, and Hebrew in the first stage.

The system is set to serve as a source of information for various Israeli governmental factors, National Institutions, and civilian organizations that operate against antisemitism online.

Reporting on antisemitic events

The ministry also said that the system aims to create a real-time image of the scope of antisemitism and will disseminate reports regarding chief instigators and areas in which antisemitism occurs.

An operation room will manage ongoing events that will be subsequently dealt with by relevant ministries. The observation system unveiled by the Diaspora Ministry system which aims to monitor antisemitic dialogue online. August 18, 2024. (credit: Courtesy)

Civilians and organizations across the world will be able to report antisemitic events to the system, reinforcing the link with the diaspora.

Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli said of the program, "Since the beginning of Operation Iron Swords, we have witnessed a sharp increase in the scope of antisemitic discourse on social media. This morning, after months of hard work, we launched the National Command Center for the fight against antisemitism, which will help unify the efforts of all the bodies operating in this arena, a step that constitutes a significant milestone in the State of Israel's fight against antisemitism."