Shmuley Boteach vows to 'destroy' Candace Owens in upcoming Piers Morgan debate

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach announced on social media earlier this week that he would debate controversial conservative figure Candace Owens on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday.

“I will take down Candace Owens @realcandaceo in our upcoming @piersmorganuncensoreddebate this coming Wednesday completely and utterly God willing,” Boteach wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “YOU HAVE MY WORD AND GUARANTEE that with God’s blessing HER DAYS AS A PUBLIC ANTISEMITE WILL END ALONG WITH HER REPUTATION. SHE WILL BE EVISCERATED IN THE DEBATE.

“There is no room in America for a medieval antisemite who says Jews drink Christian blood, Rabbis are murderers, and that in World War 2 the Nazis were the good guys and the allies ethnically cleansed the Germans. I will follow in the brave footsteps of Candace’s own long-suffering father-in-law Lord Farmer who repudiated her revolting Jew-hatred publicly,“ Boteach continued.

Boteach also took aim at Owen’s former employer, Ben Shapiro, describing him as a “weak Jew…who created Candace then left her antisemitism as a mess for American Jewry to clean up, after their profits.”

The long-lasting squabble between Candace Owens and Rabbi Shmuley Boteach

On Friday, Boteach reshared a column he wrote for the Jewish Standard in April, titled ‘The connection between sexual repression and antisemitism.’

“All these reptiles whom I’ve debated, or gotten fired, like Candace Owens, hate Jewish sex more than anything else. Because Jewish sex is not only that which keeps our nation surviving, quite literally, but thriving, quite literally as well,” Boteach wrote in the column.

Owens had previously been subjected to an FBI complaint by Boteach after she seemingly accused him and his daughter of trying to kill her. Owens, according to the rabbi, had also insinuated that he had played a role in the death of famous musician Michael Jackson.

Last week, Boteach also wrote on social media that he was searching for legal representation to sue Owens for libel and defamation.

Despite the accusations against Boteach, Owen's producer had reportedly invited him to join her on her show, according to screenshots shared by the rabbi.

“I will never do @realcandeow Candace Owens show because she is a holocaust denier and someone who is inciting violence against me and my family and we have reported her to law-enforcement,” the rabbi wrote, explaining his refusal. “I will not whitewash her rancid show of its disgusting hatred. But I will agreeto, as I’ve challenged her publicly and she seems too afraid to accept, is a public debate anywhere reasonable in the United States, or on a third-party show like @piersmorganuncensored.

“I guarantee all of my followers I will absolutely destroy, Eviscerate, and intellectually disembowel Candace Owens in a free and open debate hosted by a fair moderator. You have my guarantee God willing. But will she agree? She is running scared and who would blame her. Antisemites are always bullies. #NeverAgain”

Candace Owen’s controversial statement on Jews

In a discussion with Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate this August, Owens claimed Joseph Stalin was a Jew, Austrian psychologist Dr. Sigmund Freud was a Kabbalistic pedophile, and the Germans were ethnically cleansed by the Jews after World War II.

The month prior, Owens was accused of antisemitism after referring to the medical experiments on Jewish twins performed by Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele during the Holocaust as “bizarre propaganda."