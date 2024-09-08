Man charged in attack on Jewish students at Pitt now accused in earlier assault

A man who officials say threw a glass bottle at two Jewish students on the University of Pittsburgh campus last week is now accused of carrying out a similar attack on people associated with a different university just one day earlier.

Jarrett Buba, 52, was caught on surveillance video hitting the students with the bottle around 6 p.m. on Aug. 30, police said in a criminal complaint. He was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and related crimes.

On Friday, new details emerged about a similar attack reported by two people associated with Carnegie Mellon University that allegedly unfolded on Aug. 29.

The two individuals told police that a man threw a bottle at them around 3:20 p.m. near Craig and Winthrop streets, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported, citing court papers.

Authorities said the suspect made eye contact with the two people before throwing the bottle at them. However, he missed the two individuals and the bottle hit a parked car instead. Carnegie Mellon University Police, 2018 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Carnegie Mellon authorities identified the alleged attacker

Carnegie Mellon authorities were able to identify the alleged attacker as Buba after obtaining his arrest photo, taken after the incident at Pitt, according to the criminal complaint.

He’s now facing additional charges of attempted aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Buba, who’s currently being held in Allegheny County Jail, awaits a Sept. 12 preliminary hearing on charges related to the Aug. 30 attack. A preliminary hearing on the additional charges has not been set.